RBI Assistant Recruitment 2020: Exam begins today, here’s what to keep in mind

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 11:08 IST

RBI Assistant Exam 2020: Reserve Bank of India will conduct the exam for assistant recruitment 2020 today. The exam is scheduled to be held on February 14 and 15.The exam will be conducted for recruitment of 926 assistants.

The RBI Assistant exam will be conducted in three stages including the preliminary test, main exam and language proficiency test.

Candidates who will clear the PT will have to appear for the main exam. The online main examination will be held in March 2020. However, the dates are tentative in nature and can be changed.

Preliminary exam:

Main Exam:

Language Proficiency Test: The candidates provisionally shortlisted from the main on-line examination will have to undergo a language proficiency test (LPT). The language proficiency test will be conducted in the Official / Local Language of the State concerned as detailed below). Candidate not proficient in the Official / Local Language shall be disqualified.

The Office wise local language/s is/are as follows:

Ahmedabad – Gujarati

Bengaluru –Kannada

Bhopal – Hindi

Bhubaneswar - Oriya

Chandigarh – Punjabi / Hindi

Chennai – Tamil

Guwahati – Assamese / Bengali / Khasi / Manipuri / Bodo / Mizo

Hyderabad – Telugu

Jaipur – Hindi

Jammu – Urdu / Hindi / Kashmiri

Kanpur & Lucknow – Hindi

Kolkata – Bengali / Nepali

Mumbai – Marathi / Konkani

Nagpur – Marathi / Hind

New Delhi – Hindi

Patna – Hindi / Maithili

Thiruvananthapuram – Malayalam