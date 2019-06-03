RBSE 10th Result 2019 declared, check Rajasthan board Class 10 marks at rajresults.nic.in, 79.85% pass

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the Class 10 examination results on Monday. The pass percentage is 79.85%.

Rajasthan board Class 10 students who have appeared in the exam, can check their results on the website of the Rajasthan board (BSER) at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.inor at rajresults.nic.in.

According to media reports, more than 11 lakh students had registered for the exam this year. The Rajasthan board official website may slow down due to the heavy traffic when the results are declared. In such a case, students can check their results on examresults.net.

RBSE 10th Result 2019: Here is how to check

1) Visit the official website for the Rajasthan board (rajresults.nic.in)

2) Click on the link for Results

3) Click on the link for Class 10 results

4) Enter your roll number and submit

5) Check your result, download it and take a print out.

Rajasthan board has already declared the Class 12 arts, science and commerce results. The science and commerce results were declared on May 14, 2019. A total of 2,60,617 students appeared from the science stream, while 42,146 students appeared from the commerce stream in the Rajasthan board Class 12 examination this year. The Rajasthan Board for Secondary Education (RBSE) declared the result of Class 12 board arts examination on May 22 in which 88% students passed. A total of 5,66,576 students had appeared in the Rajasthan Board Class 12 arts exam.

In 2018, 79.86% students had passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 79.95% and that of boys was 79.79%. With pass percentage of 83.31%, students of private schools faired well as compared to government schools where 77.02% students passed the examination. In 2018, 10,82,972 students had appeared in the RBSE Class 10 exams.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 16:05 IST