RBSE 2019: Rajasthan Board Exam for Class 12 begins today, check important details here

Class 12 exam for Rajasthan board of secondary education (RBSE) to be held across the state starts today. 8,80,432 students across the state will be appearing for the exams which will be carried out on 5,584 centres across the state, said a board official. The first paper for English (compulsory) will be held on March 7 and the last exam will be held on April 2.

The exams will commence at 8:30 am and conclude at 11:45 am.

According to the official data, this year 20,14,886 students will be appearing for the board examinations for secondary and senior secondary board examination. While 8,80,432 students would be appear for class 12 board examinations starting today, 11,24,185 students will appear for class 10 board exams. The board exams for class 10 will start on March 14, first exam being English and will go on till March 28 with the last exam being social science.

RBSE released the admit cards for the students appearing for class 12 and 10 board exams on Tuesday March 5 which can be downloaded from the official website - http://rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in/

The board officials said that the board has made all the preparations for conducting strict examination and a fair evaluation of answer sheets.

