A worker sanitizes classroom at Shivbhumi Vidyalay and Junior college, Khed Shivapur(HT FILE)
Regular class for 1st, 2nd year college students in Karnataka after Jan 14

After a gap of nine months since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, regular classes for first and second year college students in Karnataka would resume after Sankranti on January 14.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 09, 2021 09:04 AM IST

After a gap of nine months since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, regular classes for first and second year college students in Karnataka would resume after Sankranti on January 14. Announcing this on Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, who holds the higher education portfolio, asked the Vice-Chancellors of government and private universities, senior officials of several departments, including that of higher education, to suggest a date for resumption of the classes. The Vice-Chancellors attended a meeting with the Deputy Chief Minister and all of them were unanimous that the government should start the offline classes. Narayan asked them to suggest a date and based on their submission, the date to start classes would be announced. This applies to first and second year students of degree, post-graduation, diploma and engineering. The offline or regular classes for the 10th class, second pre-university, final year degree and postgraduate students have already started and were running successfully. By taking this success into account, it has been decided to open the remaining classes also, he said. Regarding the students bus pass, Narayan said the confusion would be cleared soon by discussing with another Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who holds the transport portfolio. PTI GMS NVG NVG

