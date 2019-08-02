Retired teachers, staff of IIT-ISM still waiting for pension

education

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 17:47 IST

Over sixty retired professors, including two former directors, and other staff of the IIT-ISM are not getting pension for months allegedly due to ‘indifferent attitude’ of the institute.

While the institute has realised more than Rs 5 crore from these employees for conversion from Contributory Pension Fund (CPF) scheme to General Provident Fund (GPF) scheme cum-pension but they been denied pension.

Institute administration remains indifferent towards the repeated requests of teachers and employees, alleged retired teachers and employees.

According to an office order issued by registrar dated February 13 last year, shifting of 62 employees from Contributory Pension Fund (CPF) scheme to General Provident Fund (GPF) scheme-cum-pension who joined on or prior to 1/1/1986 is being kept in abeyance till further orders. The order was for those who retired prior to February 13/2018.

Prior to this order, the IIT-ISM registrar in an order passed on September 1, 2017 had directed these employees to deposit the sum they had received from IIT-ISM retirement benefits with 12%@ interest rate for getting conversion from CPF to GPF-cum pension scheme. By this order, the institute realised over Rs 5 crore from the retired teachers and employees. Senior teachers who had retired prior to the February, 2018 order were receiving the pension, however.

Two former directors of the institute Prof A Chattopachayay and SN Mukharjee are among those who are facing financial crunch. Besides, some are suffering from diseases like cancer and Parkinson and are not in position to pursue their cases on day to-day basis.

One of the affected retired professors, PK Bahera said, “I with some retired professors had raised the issue with Union HRD as well as with Prime Minister’s Office but in vain. We all are facing extreme hardships due to non-availability of pension.”

IIT-ISM director Rajeev Shekhar said, the UHRD recently directed the board of governors of the IIT-ISM to take appropriate action on the issue. “We would take appropriate decision in BOG meeting soon,” he said.

First Published: Aug 02, 2019 17:47 IST