Rishihood University launches MaNas to redefine mental health, psychology & behavioural education in India

Rishihood University launched the Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behaviour (MaNaS), an initiative aimed at transforming psychology and mental health education in India. MaNas was inaugurated by Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Rishihood University Chancellor and Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, in the presence of more than 150 guests.

Also present in the event were leading entrepreneurs, social activists, CXOs, and founders from across India and Nepal.

With the launch of the school, Rishihood University has positioned itself at the forefront of reimagining mental health education, a press statement informed.

Students at the Mahesh Navani School of Brain, Body, and Behaviour will engage in fieldwork from the first year through structured internships with hospitals, NGOs, startups, and educational institutions.

The school will also include the Human Augmentation Lab (HAL), offering learners an opportunity to explore the interface of psychology, neuroscience, and technology through wearables, cognitive devices, and behavioural sensors.

The program has been designed under the leadership of Professor Kanika Kohli, whose vision and expertise in both science and Indic knowledge systems will guide MaNaS toward becoming a global centre of excellence, the press statement added.

Speaking at the inauguration, Nobel Peace Laureate Satyarthi highlighted that mental health is one of the greatest challenges currently, and is often left in the shadows.

He added that MaNaS is not just an academic institution but a space to nurture courageous minds and compassionate hearts.

“In a world increasingly shaped by aggression, loneliness, and moral crisis, MaNaS can inspire a new model of education rooted in empathy, responsibility, and healing. I believe India must lead the way in globalising compassion — and this school is a powerful beginning,” the Nobel Peace Laureate said.

Suresh Prabhu, in his address, highlighted the transformative vision behind the initiative, and said that MaNaS reflects Rishihood University’s commitment to reimagine human development through learning that integrates knowledge, behaviour, and empathy.

“By focusing on the intersection of brain, body, and behaviour, we are laying the foundation for a generation that can solve not just problems, but their root causes,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiment, Shobhit Mathur, Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University, said that MaNaS will not only train psychologists but also nurture problem-solvers who can apply behavioural insights across sectors.

"It is a bold step to create change-makers rooted in Indian values and global relevance, Mathur added.