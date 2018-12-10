RPF SI, constable admit card released, here’s all you need to know

Admit Cards for sub inspector (SI) and constable examination has been released by Railway Protection Force (RPF) on its official website rpfonlinereg.org.

The exam will be conducted in computer based test (CBT) mode group-wise for the recruitment. The examination for SI post will begin on December 19 while for constable it will begin on December 20.

According to the official notification, the test will be conducted with options of 15 different languages namely, Hindi, English, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Konkani, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Assamese, Manipuri and Punjabi.

The exam, is a part of the selection process, for recruitment of 9739 vacancies under Railway Protection Force/ Railway Protection Special Force.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 07:39 IST