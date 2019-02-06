RPF SI, Constable results declared, check direct links here

Railway Protection Force (RPF) has declared the result for the sub-inspector (SI) recruitment exam on its official website,si.rpfonlinereg.org. The candidates who have cleared the written exam will have to appear for the physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification.

The schedule for the second phase of exam will soon be released at the official website.

A total of 424 candidates have qualified for the SI Group E and 645 candidates for SI Group F have qualified for the PET, PMT and document verification.

RPF has also declared the result for the constable group E recruitment exam on its website.rpfonlinereg.org.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF) have declared the results for constable group E recruitment exam at constable1.rpfonlinereg.org.

A total of 2,084 candidates have cleared the written exam and have been shortlisted for physical measurement test (PMT), physical endurance test (PET) and documents verification. After this, a merit list of finally selected candidates will be released by the RPF.

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 09:17 IST