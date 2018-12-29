RPF Sub Inspector phase III exam admit card releasing on this date, here’s how

Admit cards for sub inspector recruitment phase III examinations for Railway Protection Force (RPF) will be uploaded on the official website on December 30, 2018 . The exam for group C and D will begin from January 9, 2019.

The phase III RPF examinations for group C and D will be held between January 9 and 13, 2019. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card through all the regional based official websites.

The notification reads, “The call letter for each day of exam will be made available 10 days prior to the date. For example, the call letters for the exam on Jan 09 2019 will be available for download for December 30, 2018 and the call letter for Jan 10, 2019 from December 31, 2018 awards.”

RRB RPF SI admit card 2018: How to download

Visit the official website

Click on ‘RPF download admit card link available on the website

Enter registration number, roll number

Admit card will appear on the screen

Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Candidates who pass the CBT exam will have to appear in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Measurement Test (PMT). The last and the final stage of the recruitment process will be the document verification.

First Published: Dec 29, 2018 15:47 IST