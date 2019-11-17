e-paper
RPSC Assistant Engineer (mains) exam 2019 revised schedule released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

education Updated: Nov 17, 2019 13:40 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RPSC releases revised schedule of Rajasthan Assistant Engineer (mains) exam 2019. (File photo)
         

Rajasthan Public Service Commission has released the revised schedule for Rajasthan Assistant engineer (mains) exam 2019 on Friday, November 15, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can check the mains exam schedule online at, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 916 vacancies.

According to the new examination schedule, RPSC will conduct the State Engineering services (Assistant Engineer) recruitment exams from December 3 to December 5, 2019, in two shifts. Earlier the exam was scheduled to be conducted from October 9 to October 11, 2019.

After the mains, the Commission will release a list of shortlisted candidates for interview round, which will be the last phase of the recruitment examination.

Here’s the direct link to check the revised schedule of Rajasthan Assistant engineer mains exam.

