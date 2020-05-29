RPSC Recruitment 2020: Online application window for 28 Physiotherapist posts to reopen on June 1

education

Updated: May 29, 2020 17:18 IST

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has decided to reopen the application window for the recruitment of 28 physiotherapists. Originally the online application process was scheduled to begin on March 26 and end on April 9. Candidates who could not apply for the posts earlier can do it between June 1 and 15.

Candidates can apply online at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates will have to register themselves on SSO portal at sso.rajasthan.gov.in and create their SSO registration ID to apply for the posts.

RPSC Recruitment 2020: educational qualification

Candidates should have a diploma in physiotherapy from a recognised university along with a working knowledge of Devnagri script and knowledge of the culture of Rajasthan.

RPSC Recruitment 2020: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 Years and 40 Years.

Age Relaxation

SC/ST/SBC: 5 years

SC/ST/SBC Woman: 10 years

Widow /divorcee: No age limit

Handicapped: 10-15 years

RPSC Recruitment Application Fee:

General Category: Rs.350/-

OBC (Non _ Creamy layer): Rs.250/-

SC/ST and Physically handicapped candidates: Rs.150/-