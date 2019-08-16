RRB Allahabad JE Merit List for CBT first stage released, check roll numbers of qualifiers here

education

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of junior engineer recruitment exam (CEN 03/2018) on August 13, 2019. Candidates who have cleared the computer based test (CBT) first stage will have to appear for the CBT 2nd stage.

RRB had conducted the exams for Junior engineer, JE (IT), DMS, CMA from May 22 to June 2, 2019 and June 26 to 28, 2019.

RRB has also released the exam schedule for its CBT 2nd stage.The RRB CBT 2 will be conducted from August 28 to September 1, 2019.

Candidates can check their scorecard online at the official websites of their respective RRBs. Moreover, several regional websites of RRB have published the list of candidates’ roll numbers who have successfully qualified for CBT 2. A total of 21725 candidates have qualified from the RRB Allahabad.

Check the merit list for RRB Allahabad here:

