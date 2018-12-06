RRB ALP Technician: Results declared, 2nd stage CBT exam date released

The revised results of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be release by December 20, 2018.

A notification released by RRB says, “It is expected that after this review fresh result of 1st Stage CBT along with the revised list of candidates shortlisted for 2nd stage CBT is likely to be published by 20.12.2018. Accordingly, the Exam date for 2nd Stage CBT has been rescheduled on 21st, 22nd and 23rd January 2019.”

The result of the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT) examination was published on the official websites of all RRBs on November 2 after which few students raised objections spotting errors in questions and translation.”

Exam Pattern

Paper 1-Mathematics -25 questions - 25 marks

Paper 2- General Intelligence and Reasoning -25 questions- 25 marks

Paper 3-Basic Science and Engineering- 40 questions- 40 marks

Paper 4-General Awareness and Current Affairs -10 questions- 10 marks

