RRB Group D answer key expected to release on this date, check details here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will release the answer key for Group D exam very soon. It is expected that the answer key will be released by the end of this month.

However, according to media reports, the official answer key will be released on January 11, 2019. NDTV has quoted Angaraj Mohan, executive director of RRB who said that the official answer key will be released on January 11. Candidates will be allowed 7 days to raise objections and submit representations, he added.

Candidates can check their results at various regional websites of RRBs.

The computer based test for railway group D posts was conducted in September-December 2018.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of their RRB to stay updated.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 15:43 IST