RRB Group D answer key expected today, here’s how to raise objection

Candidates are eagerly waiting for the RRB group D answer key. The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to release the answer key for the group D exam today, on January 11. The computer based test for railway group D posts was conducted in September-December 2018.

Once the answer keys are released on the official websites of RRB, candidates can raise objections over the answers. Raising objections can be done within seven days after the release of answer key.

Candidates should be careful while raising objections against any answer. To raise objections, candidates can login to check and click on the ‘raise objection’ link and submit their representation. They will also have to pay a fee for raising objection. The fee will only be refunded when the panel finds the objection correct.

Angaraj Mohan, executive director of RRB told Indian Express that the official answer key will be released on January 11. Candidates will be allowed 7 days to raise objections and submit representations, he added.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of their RRB to stay updated.

RRB Group D answer key: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of your RRB (region)

Click on the link flashing on the homepage or notice board section that says ‘RRB Group D answer key’

A PDF file will open that will be carrying the question number and answers of all the paper sets. Download.

Check the answers given in the answer set attempted by you in the exam(A,B, C, D).

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 12:54 IST