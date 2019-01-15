RRB Group D Answer Key: Here’s everything you need to follow to raise objections

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the answer key for the group D exam on January 11, 2019. Candidates can now raise objections against questions, options and answer key online.

The computer based test for railway group D posts was conducted in September-December 2018.

RRB Group D answer key: Here’s how to raise objection

Select the question ID from among the drop-down list. Note down the Question ID for selecting the same from the drop down list.

Further, in case the candidates wants to raise an objection as incorrect answer key then the candidate has to note the correct option ID from the four option IDs available on the top right corner of the question. The correct option ID as per the candidate may be selected from the drop down list of option IDs and then submitted.

Similarly for other type of objections such as All options incorrect, Incorrect / Ambiguous question, Multiple correct answers, Translation error, Any other mistake etc candidates may select the type of objection and furnish reason/supporting references in the explanation box.

Candidate has to first decide based on their review, as to for how many questions they wish to raise objection and then start raising the objection as detailed above.

On completion of the objection(s), the fee amount equal to Rs 50 multiplied by number of questions for which objection has been raised will be displayed for making the payment online either through Net Banking or Debit/Credit Card.

The objection raised shall be accepted only on successful completion of payment. Objections raised without making the prescribed fee will not be considered.

Fee: The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs 50/- per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

Last Date: The last date to raise objection against the answer key is January 19, 2019 till 11:59 pm

