RRB JE CBT 2 admit card released today at rrbonlinereg.in

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 10:28 IST

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the admit card for RRB JE CBT 2 rescheduled exam on its regional websites. Candidates appearing in the examination can download the admit card from its official website, rrbonlinereg.in.

RRB CBT 2nd stage will be held from September 19 for those candidates whose exam was rescheduled. The posts for which the second stage CBT has been rescheduled are Junior Engineer, Junior Engineer (Information Technology), Depot Material Superintendant and Chemical and Metallurgical Assistant .

Here is the direct link to download the admit card RRB CBT 2nd stage reschedule exam.

How to download the admit card:

1.Visit the official website.

2.Click on the link, ‘e-call letter,City Intimation Advice/Free Travel Authority for Eligible Candidates/Mock Test for Rescheduled Candidates of 2nd Stage CBT,’ appearing on the left side of the homepage.

3.A new page will appear on the display screen.

4.Choose your RRB region.

5.A log in page will appear on the display screen.

6.Key in your credentials and log in.

7.Your admit card will appear on the display screen.

8.Click on the link to download your admit card.

9.Take its print out for any future reference.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will comprise of following sections:

•General awareness (15 marks)

•Physics and Chemistry (15 marks)

•Basics of computer application (10 marks)

•Basics of Environment & Pollution Control (10 marks)

•Technical Abilities (100 marks)

RRB JE CBT 2nd stage exam will be of 120 minutes duration. One third marks of the questions will be deducted for every incorrect answer. The category-wise minimum passing percentage in stage 2 is listed below:

1.General: 40%

2.OBC: 30%

3.SC: 30%

4.ST: 25%

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 10:17 IST