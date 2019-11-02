e-paper
RRB JE CBT 2 results 2019 declared, check merit list, cut-off marks here

RRB JE CBT 2 results 2019 : Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of junior engineer (JE) computer based test stage 2, on its official websites.

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of junior engineer (JE) computer based test stage 2, on its official websites. RRB had conducted the CBT 2nd stage exam from August 28 to September 1, 2019 and on September 19, 2019.

RRB has also released the category- wise cut off marks. Those who have cleared the second stage CBT will have to appear for document verification (DV) and medical examination (ME).

The official notice reads, “Short listing for Document verification has been done as per CEN duly considering community wise cut off marks for various categories of posts while screening the candidates for 2nd stage CBT, their post preferences and Merit Index in 2nd stage CBT.”

RRB DV e-call letter:

Document Verification (DV) will be held at the premises indicated in the e-call letter for DV. After scheduling the candidates for DV, they will be sent an email and SMS to download their e call letter over and above publishing the DV Schedule on RRB websites. E-Call letter with details of date, time and session (FN/AN) along with the instructions for Document verification and Medical Examination can be downloaded from the websites of RRBs.    

How to check RRB CBT 2nd stage exam result online:

Visit your respective RRB regional website

Under the important notice section click on the link that reads CEN 03/18 List of candidates shortlisted for Document Verification and Medical Examination (JE, JE/IT, DMS & CMA Posts)

A PDF file will open carrying important notice about document verification and list of roll numbers qualified for it.

Find your roll number in the list.

Scroll down to check the category- wise cut off marks.

Or alternatively, click here to see your RRB CBT 2 result

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 13:41 IST

