RRB ministerial and isolated categories application status released, here’s how to check

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:48 IST

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has on Thursday uploaded the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories. The link to check the RRB application status will be active from 10 am on October 15 to 11:59 pm on October 20. Candidates can visit the official website of RRB and click on the link to check application status.

How to check RRB Application Status:

Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Under the CEN 03/2019, click on the link that reads ‘Check Application Status for Isolated and Ministerial Posts’

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials

Your application status ( Accepted or rejected) will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to check RRB Application Status

Incomplete application forms or applications with errors in it are rejected by the RRB. “ For the candidate whose application has been rejected, SMS and E-mail will also be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application,” reads the official notice.

RRB will hold the much- awaited Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. Full schedule of examination will be released in the due course of time. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released in February, 2019. Over two crore applications have been received for the recruitment.