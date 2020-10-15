e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / RRB ministerial and isolated categories application status released, here’s how to check

RRB ministerial and isolated categories application status released, here’s how to check

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories on October 15, 10 am.

education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories application status released
RRB Ministerial and Isolated categories application status released(RRB)
         

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has on Thursday uploaded the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories. The link to check the RRB application status will be active from 10 am on October 15 to 11:59 pm on October 20. Candidates can visit the official website of RRB and click on the link to check application status.

How to check RRB Application Status:

Visit the official website of your regional RRB

Under the CEN 03/2019, click on the link that reads ‘Check Application Status for Isolated and Ministerial Posts’

A login page will appear

Key in your login credentials

Your application status ( Accepted or rejected) will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to check RRB Application Status

Incomplete application forms or applications with errors in it are rejected by the RRB. “ For the candidate whose application has been rejected, SMS and E-mail will also be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application,” reads the official notice.

RRB will hold the much- awaited Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. Full schedule of examination will be released in the due course of time. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released in February, 2019. Over two crore applications have been received for the recruitment.

top news
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
BJP laps up ‘Bhookhe Nange’ slur to make MP polls Chauhan vs Nath battle
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
Mumbai records decade’s highest 24-hour October rain, 2nd highest monthly rain in 10 years
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
IPL 2020: Dhawan provides important update on Iyer’s shoulder injury
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
Govt’s storage plan for Covid-19 vaccine; schools, cinemas reopen today
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallySushant Singh RajputBigg Boss 14Covid-19 casesLadakh stand-offIPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In