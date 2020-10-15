RRB ministerial and isolated categories application status released, here’s how to check
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has uploaded the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories on October 15, 10 am.education Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 11:48 IST
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has on Thursday uploaded the application status of all the applicants who have applied for RRB CEN 03/2019 for isolated and ministerial categories. The link to check the RRB application status will be active from 10 am on October 15 to 11:59 pm on October 20. Candidates can visit the official website of RRB and click on the link to check application status.
How to check RRB Application Status:
Visit the official website of your regional RRB
Under the CEN 03/2019, click on the link that reads ‘Check Application Status for Isolated and Ministerial Posts’
A login page will appear
Key in your login credentials
Your application status ( Accepted or rejected) will be displayed on the screen
Direct link to check RRB Application Status
Incomplete application forms or applications with errors in it are rejected by the RRB. “ For the candidate whose application has been rejected, SMS and E-mail will also be sent to the candidate’s registered mobile number and email ID provided in his/her application,” reads the official notice.
RRB will hold the much- awaited Computer based Tests (CBT) for recruitment in non-technical popular categories (NTPC), level -1 posts and isolated and ministerial category under CEN 01/2019 from December 15, 2020. Full schedule of examination will be released in the due course of time. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1 lakh, 40 thousand and 640 vacancies for RRB NTPC, isolated and ministerial category and level -1 posts. The notification was released in February, 2019. Over two crore applications have been received for the recruitment.