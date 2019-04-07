RRB Ministerial and Isolated category last date to apply extended till April 22, check latest updates here

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the last date to apply for ministerial and isolated posts till April 22. There are a total of 1665 posts for the ministerial and isolated category.

The application began on March 8 for the posts of Junior Stenographer Hindi, English, Translator, Cooks, Welfare Inspector, Teacher, Law Assistant and other posts. Tentative date for exam is July.

In a latest notice issued by RRB it is said that applicant are making mistakes in filling the qualification in their forms due to which they are extending the deadline for 15 more days.

“It has come to notice that the candidates are filling up higher educational qualification as a result of which posts having lower educational qualification are not being displayed in the post preferences online application format.

The candidates are informed that each post notified against CEN-03/2019 are having specific minimum educational qualification as mentioned in Post Parameters Table enclosed as Annexure-`A’ in the CEN. The candidates are advised to peruse carefully the Post Parameters Table and fill up the prescribed minimum educational qualification or combination of qualifications as clearly mentioned in the Post Parameters Table,” the RRB official notice reads.

The official notification was released on March 8 at the official websites of RRBs. Check notification here.

RRB MINISTERIAL AND ISOLATED CATEGORY: HOW TO APPLY

Choose the RRB region from which you want to apply.

Click on “New registration’ or ‘Already registration’.

A form will appear

Fill the form by providing correct details,

Scan image and pay the fee.

Selection method:

There shall be a Single Stage Computer Based Test (CBT) followed by Stenography Skill Test (SST)/Translation Test (TT)/Performance Test (PT)/Teaching Skill Test (TST) and document verification and medical examination thereafter. RRBs may conduct the CBT in Single or multi stage mode.

Important dates:

Details of Vacancy

RRB Ahmedabad---30

RRB Ajmer---49

RRB Allahabad---126

RRB Bangalore---103

RRB Bhopal---24

RRB Bhubhaneshwar---53

RRB Bilaspur---28

RRB Chandigarh----88

RRB Chennai----154

RRB Ghorakhpur----76

RRB Guwahati-----58

RRB Jammu----59

RRB Kolkata----319

RRB Malda----24

RRB Mumbai----267

RRB Patna------72

RRB Ranchi-----21

RRB Secunderabad-------95

RRB Thiruvananthapuram-----19

Total--------1665

