RRB Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways vacancy for 223 apprentice posts in Rail Coach Factory, here’s the details
RRB Recruitment 2019: Indian Railways invite application for 223 apprentice posts in Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala for Class 10 pass candidates. Check details hereeducation Updated: Feb 27, 2019 07:34 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
RRB Recruitment: Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala has invited applications for Act- Apprentice posts in different trades. The application was invited on February 23 and the last date to apply is March 23. Interested candidates can apply online at rcf.indianrailways.gov.in. There are 223 vacancies in total.
The official notification can also be found at the official website of Railway Coach Factory.
Eligibility: Applicant should have passed Class 10th exam with a minium of 50%.
Candidate should possess national trade certificate issued by National Council for Vocation Training in the respective trade he is applying for.
Fee: An application fee of Rs 100 has to be paid online at the time of application.
Age Limit: Applicant should be between 15 years of age and 24 years of age.
Mode of Selection: Candidates will be selected based on basis of the marks obtained by them in matriculation and ITI trade. After the merit list will be prepared candidates will have to go through document verification process and medical examination for them to be medically fit for the trade.
Railway recruitment 2019: Details of Vacancy
Welder (G & E): 53 posts
Fitter: 54 posts
Electrician: 30 posts
Machinist: 20 posts
Carpenter: 24 posts
Painter (G): 17 posts
Mechanic (Motor Vehicle): 6 posts
Electronic Mechanic: 10 posts
AC & Ref. Mechanic: 9 posts
Click here to check the detailed vacancy
First Published: Feb 27, 2019 07:33 IST