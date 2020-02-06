e-paper
RRC Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Last day to apply for 3353 posts in western railway today

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020: Today is the last date to apply for Western Railway for engagement of Apprentices. Candidates who have passed class 10th and hold ITI certificate can apply for the posts.

Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020
Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2020(Hindustan Times)
         

Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for apprentice engagement of Western Railway. Candidates who have passed class 10th and hold ITI certificate. There are a total of 3553 vacant posts.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at rrc-wr.com.The online application process had begun on January 7.

Educational Qualification:

Candidate who have passed class 10th from a recognized Board with 55% Marks and holding ITI Certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in relevant trade can apply for the posts. The candidate must be between 15 and 24 years of age. Shortlisting of candidates for apprentice posts will be done on the basis of Merit. There will be no written test and/or viva.

Pay Scale: Level – 1 (Rs 18,000- Rs. 56,900).

Application fee:

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 100. Whereas, the women applicants and candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the payment of application fee.

Click here to apply online

Check official notification here:

 

