RSCIT January Result 2020 declared at rkcl.vmou.ac.in, check details here

Feb 26, 2020
The Vardhaman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU), Kota, has announced the result of Rajasthan State Certificate in Information Technology (RSCIT) Exam on February 25.

The RSCIT exam was held in on January 19. Candidates who have appeared for RSCIT January 2020 Examination can check their result on the official website at rkcl.vmou.ac.in (https://rkcl.vmou.ac.in/).

The RSCIT results will contain the name of the candidate, name of the examination, marks secured in each section and the qualifying status of the candidate.

Here’s How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at rkcl.vmou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘View Result’ option in front of January 19, 2020 exam tab

Step 3: On the new page, select your region and enter either you registration number or your name and date of birth

Step 4: The RSCIT January 2020 Result will appear on screen

Step 5: Download the scorecard

Candidates can also check their result using the direct link https://rkcl.vmou.ac.in/result.aspx

RSCIT is a diploma computer course offered by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL) and organized by the Vardhman Mahaveer Open University (VMOU). The candidates who have qualified the RSCIT examination can apply in various entry-level jobs in the Rajasthan government.

Education News