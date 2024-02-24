 RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card release date out, exam on March 3 - Hindustan Times
RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card release date out, exam on March 3

RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card release date out, exam on March 3

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 24, 2024 01:38 PM IST

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announces admit card release date for Computor 2023 and CHO 2022

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has announced the admit card release date for Computor 2023 and CHO 2022. According to the notification, the admit card will be released on February 26. Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Steps to download RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card
Steps to download RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card

The RSMSSB Computer Direct Recruitment Exam 2023 will be conducted on March 3 from 10 am to 12 noon. The Community Health Officer ( contract) recruitment examination 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on the same date.

The CHO test was originally supposed to take place on February 19. However, it was cancelled.

RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card: Know how to download

Follow the steps given below to download the admit card:

Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the admit card

Take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.

