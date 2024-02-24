RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card release date out, exam on March 3
Rajasthan Staff Selection Board announces admit card release date for Computor 2023 and CHO 2022
The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has announced the admit card release date for Computor 2023 and CHO 2022. According to the notification, the admit card will be released on February 26. Interested candidates can download the admit card from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The RSMSSB Computer Direct Recruitment Exam 2023 will be conducted on March 3 from 10 am to 12 noon. The Community Health Officer ( contract) recruitment examination 2022 will be conducted from 3 pm to 4:30 pm on the same date.
The CHO test was originally supposed to take place on February 19. However, it was cancelled.
RSMSSB Computor and CHO admit card: Know how to download
Follow the steps given below to download the admit card:
Visit the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the admit card
Take print for future reference.
Candidates can check the detailed notification here.