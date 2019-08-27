RSMSSB LDC admit card 2019 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here’s how to download

education

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has issued the admit cards for Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant 2018 phase II examination. The examination will be held from September 3 to September 6, 2019.

The examination is being held to fill 11, 255 vacancies for the post of LDC/junior assistant in departments/offices under state government, RPSC and government secretariat, Rajasthan. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and read the instructions very carefully. Admit cards will not be sent by post.

Rajasthan RSMSSB LDC exam admit card 2019: Here’s how to download

1) Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

2) Click on the link for ‘admit card’

3) Click on ‘Download Admit Card of Direct Joint Recruitment of Clerk Grade-II and Junior Assistant 2018’

4) Click on get admit card

5) Enter application number, date of birth and click on Get admit card

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

Note: Visit official website of RSMSSB for latest updates on the examination.

