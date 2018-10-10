RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018 to be released on October 15, here’s how to download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will on October 15 (Monday) issue the admit cards for the Live Stock Assistant (LSA) examination 2018. The examination will be held on October 21 from 11am to 1pm.

Candidates can download their admit card after 5pm on October 15 by visiting rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The examination is being held to fill 2,077 vacancies. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and read the instructions very carefully. Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates should reach the venue one and a half hour before (9.30am) the examination starts. They must carry their original photo identity card like Aadhar, Pan Card, driving licence etc.

Rajasthan RSMSSB LSA admit card 2018: Here’s how to download

1) Visit the official websiteof Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

2) Click on the link for ‘admit card’

3) Click on ‘Download Admit Card of LSA exam 2018’

4) Click on get admit card

5) Enter application number, date of birth and click on Get admit card

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 16:04 IST