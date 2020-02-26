e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 26, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 4207 vacancies

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Last date to apply for 4207 vacancies

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board recruitment of Patwari posts. There are a total of 4207 vacancies.

education Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:17 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(HT File)
         

RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Today is the last day to apply for Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board Patwari Recruitment 2020. Candidates can apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

The online application process began on January 19 .Check educational, application fee, age limit and other details here:

Age limit: 18-40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Working Knowledge of Hindi Written Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Bachelor’s Degree from a University established by law or any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Government and “O” or Higher level certificate course conducted by NIELIT New Delhi/ DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India.

OR

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/ Date Preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) Certificate organized under National/ State Council or Vocational Training Scheme.

OR

Degree/ Diploma/ in Computer Science/ Computer Application from a university established by law in India

OR

3 Years Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by law in India.

OR

Degree in any stream of Engineering and Technology from a University established by Law in India.

OR

Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhmaan Mahaveer Open University, Kota Under Control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited.

OR

Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country With the Computer Science/ Computer Application as One of the Subjects.

OR

Any Equivalent of Higher Qualification recognized by the Government

Application fee:

Unreserved/ OBC creamy layer -- Rs 450

OBC non creamy layer - Rs 350

SC/ST - Rs 250

Age limit: 18-40 years.

Direct link to apply for RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020

tags
top news
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
Cong targets Home Minister Amit Shah for Delhi violence, tells him to quit
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
SC pans police for ‘lack of professionalism’ in handling Delhi clashes
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
20 dead in Delhi violence; Amit Shah, Ajit Doval chair emergency meetings
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Won’t be another Shaheen Bagh in Delhi’: Kapil Mishra as protesters leave Jafrabad road
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
‘Once he feels he can do it, he’ll be destructive’: Kohli on young batsman
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
Land Rover launches new Defender, the James Bond of SUVs, at Rs 69.99 lakh
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
BJP MLA accused of provocative slogans says he had gone to defuse tension
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
‘Ghus Kar Maarenge...’: Former IAF chief on first anniversary of Balakot air strike
trending topics
Delhi violenceJafrabad protestNortheast Delhi Violence Day 3BS DhanoaAmitabh BachchanBihar STETDelhi clashes

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News