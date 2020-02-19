RSMSSB Patwari Recruitment 2020: Last date today to apply for 4421 vacancies

education

Updated: Feb 19, 2020 09:01 IST

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Service Selection Board is closing the application process today for the recruitment of Patwari posts. There are a total of 4421 vacancies.

The online application process began on January 19 and the last date to apply is today, February 19.

Interested candidates can apply online at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 4421 vacancies of Patwari including 3815 for non TSP region and 606 for TSP region.

Application fee:

Unreserved/ OBC creamy layer -- Rs 450

OBC non creamy layer - Rs 350

SC/ST - Rs 250

Age limit: 18-40 years.

Educational Qualification:

Working Knowledge of Hindi Written Devnagri script and knowledge of Rajasthani Culture.

Bachelor’s Degree from a University established by law or any other equivalent qualification recognized by the Government and “O” or Higher level certificate course conducted by NIELIT New Delhi/ DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India.

OR

Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/ Date Preparation and Computer Software (DPCS) Certificate organized under National/ State Council or Vocational Training Scheme.

OR

Degree/ Diploma/ in Computer Science/ Computer Application from a university established by law in India

OR

3 Years Diploma in Computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by law in India.

OR

Degree in any stream of Engineering and Technology from a University established by Law in India.

OR

Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhmaan Mahaveer Open University, Kota Under Control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited.

OR

Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country With the Computer Science/ Computer Application as One of the Subjects.

OR

Any Equivalent of Higher Qualification recognized by the Governmen