RSMSSB tax assistant admit card 2018 soon, here’s how to download

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will on Monday issue the admit cards for the tax assistant examination 2018. The examination will be held on October 14 in two sessions. The first session will be held between 10 am and 12 noon while the second session will be held from 3pm to 5pm. The first paper examination will be held in the first session while the second paper examination will be held in second session.

The examination is being held to fill 162 vacancies. Candidates must carry the admit card to the examination centre and read the instructions very carefully. Admit cards will not be sent by post. Candidates should reach the venue one and a half hour before the examination starts. They must carry their original photo identity card like Aadhar, Pan Card, driving licence etc.

Rajasthan RSMSSB tax assistant exam admit card 2018: Here’s how to download

1) Visit the official website of Rajasthan Staff Selection Board

2) Click on the link for ‘admit card’

3) Click on ‘Download Admit Card of Tax assistant exam 2018’

4) Click on get admit card

5) Enter application number, date of birth and click on Get admit card

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print out and download it on your computer

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 17:07 IST