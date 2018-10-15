RSOS 10th, 12th admit card for Oct-Nov 2018 exam released at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has issued the admit card of Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) October-November 2018 examination.

Students can download the admit card form the official website of Rajasthan State Open School at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSOS admit card 2018: Steps to download

Visit the official website of RSOS

For Class 10th admit card, click on the link for Secondary (10th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018

For Class 12th admit card, click on the link for Senior Secondary (12th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018

Enter your enrollment number or reference number and click on submit

Your admit card will appear on the screen

Take a print out and download it on your computer

Students should check the admit card for details like his name, exam date and venue and report in case of any discrepancy. They must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

