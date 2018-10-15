RSOS 10th, 12th admit card for Oct-Nov 2018 exam released at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in
The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has issued the admit card of Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) October-November 2018 examination.
Students can download the admit card form the official website of Rajasthan State Open School at rsosapp.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSOS admit card 2018: Steps to download
Visit the official website of RSOS
For Class 10th admit card, click on the link for Secondary (10th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018
For Class 12th admit card, click on the link for Senior Secondary (12th) Permission Letter Oct.-Nov., 2018
Enter your enrollment number or reference number and click on submit
Your admit card will appear on the screen
Take a print out and download it on your computer
Students should check the admit card for details like his name, exam date and venue and report in case of any discrepancy. They must carry the admit card to the examination centre.
First Published: Oct 15, 2018 17:19 IST