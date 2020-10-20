Sainik School Admissions 2021: NTA AISSEE application process for classes 6, 9 begins today, here’s how to apply

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 12:18 IST

AISSEE 2021: The online application process for All Indian Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE 2021) will begin on Tuesday, October 20. Candidates who wish to take admission to class 6th to 9th in any of the 33 Sainik Schools across the country for the academic session 2021-22 can apply online at aissee.nta.nic.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the AISSEE 2020 on January 10, 2021. The online application process will bedone between October 20 and November 19.

Aspirants will have to register online by providing the necessary information on the official website and paying the application fee via net banking/ debit card/ credit card/ Paytm Wallet etc.

Direct link to apply online for NTA AISSEE 2021

Application begins- October 20, 2020

Application closes: November 19, 2020

Exam Date ---January 10, 2021

Eligibility for Class 6th Admission

The candidates should be between 10 and 12 years as on 31.03.2021. Admission for girls is also open.

Eligibility for Class 9 Admission

The candidates should be between 13 and 15 years as on 31.03.2021 and should have passed Class 8, from a recognised school, at the time of admission.

Application / Exam Fee

Rs 400 /- for SC/ST candidates

Rs 550/- for all other categories

Official Website

Check official notice

How to apply for Sainik School Admission 2021:

Visit the official website at aissee.nta.nic.in

Click on the link given for online registration

Provide the necessary information in the form

Your ID and password will be generated and will be sent on your registered mobile number and email ID. Keep them saved somewhere.

Login using the same ID and password and proceed to fill the form

Upload the photograph of candidate

Pay the application fee online via digital payment options and submit your form

You will receive an acknowledgement after your form is submitted, on your mobile number via SMS and on email ID.