Sainik School Recruitment 2020: 15 teaching and non-teaching vacancies notified, check details here

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 11:39 IST

Sainik School Chhingchhip, Mizoram has invited applications for the recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching vacancies on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the position through the prescribed format on or before February 29, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 15 teaching and non-teaching vacancies. Out of which, one vacancy is for TGT (English) (Regular), one each for TGT (Math) (Regular), Librarian (Regular), Office Superintendent (Regular), Upper Division Clerk (UDC) (Regular), Lower Division Clerk (LDC) (Regular), Physical Education Instructor (Contractual), and General Employee (Contractual), two for Ward Boy (Male) (Contractual), and 5 for General Employee (Regular).

Allowance and Perquisites (for regular posts’ only):

Rent free accommodation, Transport Allowance, DA, Medical Allowance, LTC, Bonus, New Pension Scheme, Subsidized education for 02 children.

Application fee:

A candidate belonging to the general category is required to pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs 500, while SC/ST applicants will have to pay Rs 300.

Application should be accompanied by one A/C payee Demand Draft ) drawn in favor of Principal, Sainik School Chhingchhip, payable at State Bank of India Electric Veng Branch, Branch Code – 16361, IFSC Code – SBIN0016361.

Age limit:

Age for TGT and Librarian is between 21 to 35 years as on April 1, 2020. For the other post age should be between 18 to 50 years as on April 1, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to download the application form.