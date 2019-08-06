SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Merit List 2019 released, here’s how to check

education

The Student Academic Management System (SAMS) has published the SAMS Odisha Degree Merit list 2019 for +3 Admissions on its official website. The merit list 2019, released on Monday, is for second selection.

Shortlisted students can deposit admission fees online by logging in to SAMS (Student) account until August 8. The online admission updation of students selected in second selection will go on till 5pm on August 10.

Steps to check SAMS Odisha Merit List 2019

Go to the official website of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in

Click on the link ‘Degree (+3)’

Click on the link for ‘Merit List’ on the new page that opens

Fill in the required details and click on show

The Odisha +3 merit list 2019 will be displayed

Download it on your computer and take a print out of the same.

Note: Visit the official website of Student Academic Management System regularly for latest news and updates.

