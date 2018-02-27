SBI clerk prelims admit card/hall ticket 2018: Here’s how to download

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the admit card of the preliminary examination to recruit Junior Associates (customer support and sales) in clerical cadre in the state-run bank tentatively on Thursday, March 1. The online preliminary examination is scheduled to be held in March/April 2018.

The bank will also release a ‘Acquaint yourself booklet’ which will provide detailed information about the exam. It contains information pertaining to various aspects of the online exam and describes the kind of test that will be given in the examination. Candidates should study the booklet carefully as it will help them prepare for the exam.

Steps to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2018 after they are released:

1) Visit SBI’s official website at sbi.co.in

2) Click on the link for Career’s section of SBI

3) Click on the link for SBI Clerk prelims admit card in the latest announcements of career section to go to the login page

3) Key in your registration number/roll number, password/date of birth, captcha code (as in the image)

4) Click on login

5) Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6) Take a printout and save it on your computer.

7) No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post.

Selection process

Candidates will have to take an online preliminary exam and the main exam followed by the local language test.

The preliminary exam will be of one-hour duration, carrying 100 marks and divided into three sections: English language (30 marks), numerical ability (35 marks) and reasoning ability (35 marks). Candidates will get 20 minutes for each section.

The preliminary exam is of qualifying nature.

The number of candidates selected for the main exam will be approximately 10 times the number of vacancy in that category.

The two-hour main exam will carry 200 marks and will be divided into four sections: General and financial awareness (50 marks) General English (40 marks), quantitative aptitude (50 marks) and reasoning ability and computer aptitude (60 marks).

Candidates will get 35 minutes each for general and financial awareness and general English and 45 minutes each for quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability section.

Marks obtained in the main exam will only be considered for making the provisional selection list.

Candidates, who produce the necessary certificate proving they studied the specified local language, will not have to undergo the language test otherwise compulsory for others.

Note: Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and latest updates.