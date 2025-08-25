State Bank of India will close the registration process for Clerk posts on August 26, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Associate posts can find the direct link through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI Clerk Recruitment 2025: Registration for 5180 Junior Associates posts ends tomorrow at sbi.co.in, check eligibility

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 posts in the organisation. Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of September 2025 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2025.

Age Limit

The age limit to apply is between 20 years to 28 years as on April 1, 2025, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.04.1997 and not later than 01.04.2005 (both days inclusive).

Educational Qualification

Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 31.12.2025.

Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2025.

How to Apply

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to apply link available on the page.

4. Register yourself and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.