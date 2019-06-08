SBI PO exam 2019 to be conducted today. Here’s everything you need to know

State Bank of India will conduct its preliminary examination for probationary officer (PO) recruitment from today, June 8.

SBI had notified 2000 vacancies for the post of probationary officer in the month of April this year.

Candidates are advised to reach the centre much before the time. The gates of centre will be closed 10 minutes before the commencement of exam.

Candidates are required to bring their hall ticket and an original photo ID proof to get entry to the exam hall.

Vacancy details:

There are a total of 2000 vacancies including 300 for SC, 150 for ST, 540 for OBC, 200 for EWS and 810 for general category candidates.

PAY SCALE: The starting basic pay is 27,620/- (with 4 advance increments) in the scale of 23700-980/7-30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I. The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time. The total compensation per annum on CTC basis be a minimum of 8.20 lacs and maximum of 13.08 lacs depending on place of posting and other factors.

The first stage of recruitment or the online preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on June 8, 9,15 and 16, 2019. The results of the preliminary examination will be declared in first week of July. The online main exam will be held on July 20, 2019 and its result will be declared in third week of August. The group exercises and interview will be held in September 2019, and the results will be declared in second week of October.

