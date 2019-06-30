SBI PO Prelims result 2019 announced at sbi.co.in

The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the results of preliminary examination for the recruitment of probationary officers (PO) in the state-run bank on its official website. The online preliminary examination was held from June 8 to 9. Candidates can check their SBI PO Prelims results 2019 online at sbi.co.in

Candidates who have cleared the preliminary stage will have to appear for the SBI Main exam which is schedule to be held on July 20.

Here’s how to check SBI PO Prelims result 2019:

1) Visit the career section of official SBI website

2) Click on the eighth dot in the latest announcement section

3) Click on the link for SBI PO prelims 2019 result

4)Key in your roll number, date of birth and other credentials.

The online main examination will have objective tests for 200 marks and descriptive test for 50 marks. Both the tests will be held online. Descriptive test will take place immediately after the objective test. The objective test will be of three hours duration having four sections for total 200 marks. The objective test will have separate timing for every section. The descriptive test of 30 minutes duration with 50 marks will be a test of English language (letter writing and essay).

There will be penalty for wrong answers in the objective tests. For each wrong answer one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted. There will be no penalty for questions left blank.

The examination is being conducted to fill 2,000 probationary officers vacancies.

Note: Most of the dates given above are tentative. Candidates are advised to regularly keep in touch with the SBI website www.sbi.co.in/careers for details and latest updates.

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 09:47 IST