SBI Recruitment 2019: 477 specialist cadre officers vacancies announced for 35 different posts

education

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:29 IST

State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday issued a notification inviting online applications from candidates interested in joining the bank as specialist cadre officers. The bank has advertised 477 vacancies for various posts (35).

The bank has notified 35 different posts and basic compulsory qualification and work experience required for each post has been given separately. Candidates must read them carefully before applying for the posts.

The posts for which vacancies have been announced include: developer, System/Server Administrator, IT Security Expert, Database Administrator, Cloud Administrator, Network Engineer, Tester, WAS Administrator, Infrastructure Engineer, UX Designer, IT Risk Manager, IT Security Expert, (Cyber Security - Threat Hunting), Deputy Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking), Infrastructure Architect IT Risk Manager (IS Dept.), IT Security Expert, Chief Manager (Vulnerability Mgmt. & Penetration Testing), Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Forensic), Chief Manager (Incident Management and Forensics), Chief Manager(Security Analytics and Automation), Chief Manager (SOC Infrastructure Management), Chief Manager (SOC Governance), Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Ethical Hacking), Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Digital Forensic), Chief Manager (Cyber Security - Threat Hunting)etc.

The application process has started and the last date to apply and make online payment of fees is September 25.

A candidate can apply for one post only. The process of registration is complete only when fee is deposited with the bank through online mode on or before the last date for payment of fee. Candidates are required to upload all required documents ( brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience etc.) failing which candidature will not be considered for shortlisting/online written test or interview.

Selection Process:

For selecting candidates, the bank has divided posts into two categories. For one category of posts, selection will be done on the basis of written online test and interview. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on October 20 and the call letter for test will be tentatively uploaded on Bank’s website on October 10.

For the second category of posts, candidates will be selected by shortlisting and interview. Candidates will be shortlisted by a committee constituted by the bank which will decide the shortlisting parameters. The shortlisted candidates will be called for interview. The decision of the bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. The interview will be of 100 marks. The qualifying marks in interview will be decided by Bank. The merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit.

Candidates should go through the official notification to know details like eligibility conditions, selection process, how to apply and pay fees, exam patter, exam centres etc.

First Published: Sep 06, 2019 17:29 IST