SBI Recruitment 2019: Apply for senior executive posts, here are the details

The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for the post of senior executives. The application process has already started from January 22 and the last day to submit the application online is February 11, 2019. Candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in

There are a total of 15 posts that will be filled through the selection process. Based on the application process, candidates will be called for interview round based on which a merit list will be created after shortlisting the candidates.

SBI senior executive recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

On the home page, click on ‘careers’

On the new page, under the latest announcement section, find ‘Recruitment of senior executive (credit review) on contractual basis’

Click on, ‘apply now’ link

Click on ‘new registration’ create a user id

Use the user id to log-in

Fill form, upload documents

Make payment online

SBI Recruitment 2019: Check official notification here

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 16:43 IST