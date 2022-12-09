SBI recruitment 2022: 54 SCO posts on offer, apply at sbi.co.in till Dec 29

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications for 54 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) in various departments. The application process commenced today, December 9 and the deadline for the submission of application form is December 29. Candidates can apply online at sbi.co.in.

SBI recruitment 2022 application fee: The application fee is ₹750 for General/ EWS/ OBC category. Candidates from SC/ ST/ PWD category are not required to pay fee.

Direct link to apply

SBI recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers

On the homepage, click on the recruitment tab

Click on the “Apply Online” link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill up the form, upload the documents and pay the fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

