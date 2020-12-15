e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SC directs state govts to provide infrastructure, books to child care institutions for online classes

SC directs state govts to provide infrastructure, books to child care institutions for online classes

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao ordered that States should ensure that the required number of teachers are also made available to teach children in the child care institutions.

education Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 14:02 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
New Delhi
Supreme Court in New Delhi(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo))
Supreme Court in New Delhi(Sonu Mehta/HT Photo))
         

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all the state governments to provide necessary infrastructure, stationaries, books, and other equipment to child care institutions for online classes within 30 days.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao ordered that States should ensure that the required number of teachers are also made available to teach children in the child care institutions.

The top court passed a slew of directions to cater to the educational needs of child care institutions and children who have been restored to families from these institutions. It also ordered that extra classes should also be imparted to children to equip them for final exams to take place next year if needed.

“Provide the necessary infrastructure, books, and other equipment that is necessary for online classes on the basis of recommendations made by District Child Protection Units within a period of 30 days from today,” the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a suo moto case relating to COVID-19 spread in children shelter homes across India.

tags
top news
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Not convenient, India tells Canada on meeting of top diplomats. It’s a signal
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Boris Johnson accepts India’s invite, will be Republic Day parade chief guest
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
Parties not in favour of Parliament session, says Centre; Opposition denies
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
India will grow to be among top 3 economies in 2 decades: Mukesh Ambani
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
Maharashtra House panel to decide on Arnab and Kangana by 2nd week of February
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
‘UP deserves benefits like Delhi’: Kejriwal announces AAP to fight 2022 polls
Pompeo slams China’s treatment of Uyghurs, compares it to Nazi Germany
Pompeo slams China’s treatment of Uyghurs, compares it to Nazi Germany
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
Farmers’ protest: Top ministers warn ‘some elements’ trying to take advantage
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In