e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SC stays reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs and UG admissions in Maharashtra

SC stays reservation for Maratha community in govt jobs and UG admissions in Maharashtra

Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions for undergraduate courses in Maharashtra.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 15:06 IST
Murali Krishnan
Murali Krishnan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of the Supreme Court of India
A view of the Supreme Court of India (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Wednesday put interim stay on reservation for Maratha community in government jobs and educational institutions for undergraduate courses in Maharashtra.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao stayed the Maharashtra State reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act (SEBC Act) while referring the case to a larger bench to consider larger question of whether reservations in public service and educational institutions can exceed the 50 percent cap laid down by the Supreme Court in its 1992 judgment of Indra Sawhney v. Union of India.

The SEBC Act originally provided 16 percent reservation for Maratha community in educational institutions and government jobs.

The law was challenged before Bombay high court which in June 2019 upheld it’s validity but reduced the quota to 12 percent in educational institutions and 13 percent in jobs.

Appeals were filed before Supreme Court stating that the reservation would lead to breach of the 50 percent cap prescribed by Indra Sawhney.

Maharashtra government had on August 26 asked the court to place the matter before a larger bench considering the fact that it involves determination of substantial legal questions.

tags
top news
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik’s bail plea in Mumbai court tomorrow
What Sharad Pawar said on demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office
What Sharad Pawar said on demolition work at Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai office
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
AstraZeneca pauses Covid-19 vaccine trial just after 9 drug makers take safety pledge
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Kamala Harris will never be US president, says Trump
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
Started comparing himself with Dhoni: Fmr chief selector on Rishabh Pant
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In