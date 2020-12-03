Scholarship scheme soon for students who want to study in abroad: Jharkhand CM

education

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 18:51 IST

Jharkhand government will soon introduce a scholarship scheme for students, who want to pursue higher education in abroad, said chief minister Hemant Soren while felicitating class-10 and 12 board toppers with cash prize upto Rs 3 lakh at Project Building on Thursday.

As many as 47 students from across three boards-Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), who grabbed top three positions in the state in class 10 and 12 board examinations held this year, received the cash award on the occasion.

The state toppers of class-12 board examinations from all three boards received cheque of Rs 3 lakh, second toppers Rs 2 lakh and third toppers Rs 1 lakh each, while class-10 board state toppers received Rs 1 lakh, second toppers Rs 75,000 and third toppers Rs 50,000 each.

Chief minister said, “Coronavirus lockdown delayed the function this year. But, from next year onwards, we will try to provide it one month after the announcement of results so that meritorious students do not suffer for admission in higher classes.”

In a bid to promote education and support meritorious students with financial assistance, Jharkhand government has brought the concept of awarding toppers this year.

Chief minister said, “The government is working on another unique plan, which would support the meritorious students, who want to pursue higher education in abroad. We have seen in many places that even banks do not come out to support such students.”

He said, “A scholarship scheme will soon be launched in Jharkhand for the students who want to study in foreign countries.”

A total of 13 toppers received the cash reward from chief minister’s hands on the occasion, while rest of the students received it separately.

Manish Kumar Katiyar, who topped the JAC class-10 board examination from Netarhat Residential School with 98% marks, said, “The cash award will help in his further education.”

Amit Kumar, who topped class-12 board examination, said, “I had worked hard for the examination but never knew that I would be topper and a recipient of such cash reward. I would like to thank government for the encouragement.”

Aishwariya Sen, who topped the CISCE class-12 board exams in Jharkhand, said, “This cash award will encourage me to pay more attention in higher education.”

The chief minister also honoured the schools, who have been selected for the Mukhyamantri Swachch Vidyalaya Purashakar. This year, a total of 119 school have been selected for the awards, who received cash reward from Rs 50,000 to Rs 2 lakh as per their star ratings.