School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international & other news of August 16

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here is everything you need to be informed on, from important national events to top international developments, education and sports news. The top headlines for August 16, 2025, are:
National
Red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Studies show frequency of cloudbursts increasing
Rescuers scour debris as J&K flash flood toll hits 60, may rise
Hyderabad police raid drug-fuelled birthday party, 51 foreign nationals arrested
India to launch deep water exploration mission: Modi
Will stand as a wall to protect farmers: Modi
Nagaland governor La Ganesan, 80, dies at Chennai hospital
Modi launches ₹1L-cr scheme for private sector job seekers
Congress launches 'Vote Chori se Azaadi' campaign; urges for support by displaying picture
Education and jobs
₹100 for all prelims, no fee for mains exams in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar
International
Conflict would not have happened if Trump was US President in 2022: Putin after Alaska meet
‘Tariffing India won’t stop Putin’: US Democrats panel slams Donald Trump’s trade move
Trump struggles to walk in a straight line at Putin summit, sparks fresh health rumours
5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Queensland, Australia
Sports
KKR join race for Sanju Samson, offers RR two players: Report