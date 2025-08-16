Search
Sat, Aug 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international & other news of August 16

ByHT Education Desk
Published on: Aug 16, 2025 08:23 am IST

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Check top national, international and other news headlines for August 16 below.

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here is everything you need to be informed on, from important national events to top international developments, education and sports news. The top headlines for August 16, 2025, are:

School assembly news headlines today (August 16)(Unsplash/Photo for representation)
School assembly news headlines today (August 16)(Unsplash/Photo for representation)

National

Red alert issued for Mumbai, Thane amid heavy rainfall and waterlogging

Studies show frequency of cloudbursts increasing

Rescuers scour debris as J&K flash flood toll hits 60, may rise

Hyderabad police raid drug-fuelled birthday party, 51 foreign nationals arrested

India to launch deep water exploration mission: Modi

Will stand as a wall to protect farmers: Modi

Nagaland governor La Ganesan, 80, dies at Chennai hospital

Modi launches 1L-cr scheme for private sector job seekers

Congress launches 'Vote Chori se Azaadi' campaign; urges for support by displaying picture

Education and jobs

100 for all prelims, no fee for mains exams in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

International

Conflict would not have happened if Trump was US President in 2022: Putin after Alaska meet

‘Tariffing India won’t stop Putin’: US Democrats panel slams Donald Trump’s trade move

Trump struggles to walk in a straight line at Putin summit, sparks fresh health rumours

5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Queensland, Australia

Sports

KKR join race for Sanju Samson, offers RR two players: Report

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on AP EAMCET Counselling Result Live.
News / Education News / School Assembly News Headlines Today: Top national, international & other news of August 16
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On