School by day, hangout for Bacchus lovers in night

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:04 IST

Located in the heart of the city, this government-run primary school in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, is a favourite hangout for Bacchus lovers by night, thanks to the absence of a boundary wall or fencing.

Welcome to Primary School in Kandhari Bazar here, where some 35 enrolled students are everyday forced to walk past piles of empty liquor bottles, bear cans and used disposable glasses to reach their classroom.

“Every day we see these liquor bottles on our school campus, especially near the toilet, which is in a shambles and not used,” says a class 4 student of the school.

“We have seen a bunch of anti-social elements taking liquor on the school premises in late evenings. They browbeat commoners who try to shoo them away,” says Rakesh Yadav, a milkman who takes this route to reach his destination.

This is not all, the school has not had electricity for decades. A class 4 student Siba says, “We find it difficult to sit in the class. We use hand fans that our teacher carries. It will be nice if we get electricity connection in our school.”

Head teacher incharge Nigansh Fatima says, “I’m posted here for last the 15 years and we have not had power connection ever. It is sad to see students sweat in this hot and humid condition.”

Out of the 35 students, not even 15 were present on Tuesday when HT carried out a reality check. Even though all were from different classes, they were made to sit in one room. The school has one teacher, Fatima and a shiska mitra (para teacher).

Fatima could not come up with a convincing answer on the poor turnout of students. “Parents of several kids sleep for long hours and get up late in the morning. Hence, many students come to school after 10 am. There is nothing much that I can do,” she says.

Those putting up nearby say they do not want to send their kids to this government school as it lacks all the basic amenities-- no electricity, no toilets and the mess one sees all around.

When contacted, block education officer (urban area) Archana Singh said the department had recently released money for power connection. “We are in the process of writing application to Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration staff. The school already has complete power wiring and hopefully will get a connection soon.”

Basic Shiksha Adhikari Amar Kant Singh said the school principal too needed to take some initiative. “She can at least move an application with electric supply officer so that it can be expedited. As far as toilets are concerned, we will get them repaired as early as possible.”

First Published: Aug 21, 2019 12:04 IST