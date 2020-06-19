e-paper
School to be named after Bastar soldier Ganesh Ram who lost his life in Galwan Valley: Chhattisgarh CM

School to be named after Bastar soldier Ganesh Ram who lost his life in Galwan Valley: Chhattisgarh CM

Baghel, in a tweet, also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to a member of Kunjam’s family will be given by the state government.

Jun 19, 2020
Asian News International
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that a school will be named after Ganesh Ram Kunjam, who lost his life in the violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

The wreath-laying ceremony of Kunjam was performed in Raipur today, which was also attended by Baghel and former Chief Minister Raman Singh.

Baghel, in a tweet, also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to a member of Kunjam’s family will be given by the state government.

“A school will be named after Ganesh Ram Kunjam. An ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh and a government job to a member of his family will be given by the state government,” Baghel said in a tweet in Hindi.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, had lost their lives in a violent face-off that happened in the Galwan Valley, as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.

