Schools are asking for fees despite government instruction: Parents

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:35 IST

Even as the state education department has asked private schools to not demand fees from parents in the middle of the lockdown, parents said that many schools are still sending them emails and messages asking them to pay the fees.

On Thursday, a school in Navi Mumbai asked parents to pay the fees through an online link that they have been provided with. “We were asked to pay the fees and send an email after paying. When some parents tried to reason with the school showing the education department’s guidelines, they said that parents can pay now or later,” said a parent from the school. The school did not respond to calls and messages.

On March 30, the education department came up with a circular asking schools to ensure that parents are not forced into paying school fees. The department stated that the rule was for all private schools in the state irrespective of the boards.

Another parent from a Malad school said that the school has sent out an alert on the school application with the payment link. “Why are they even giving us an option to pay when schools are shut anyway?” said a parent.

Officials from the education department said that parents can write to the department if schools are violating the norms. “Action will be taken against the said school,” said a senior official.