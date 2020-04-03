e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools are asking for fees despite government instruction: Parents

Schools are asking for fees despite government instruction: Parents

On Thursday, a school in Navi Mumbai asked parents to pay the fees through an online link that they have been provided with.

education Updated: Apr 03, 2020 17:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational image.
Representational image. (HT file)
         

Even as the state education department has asked private schools to not demand fees from parents in the middle of the lockdown, parents said that many schools are still sending them emails and messages asking them to pay the fees.

On Thursday, a school in Navi Mumbai asked parents to pay the fees through an online link that they have been provided with. “We were asked to pay the fees and send an email after paying. When some parents tried to reason with the school showing the education department’s guidelines, they said that parents can pay now or later,” said a parent from the school. The school did not respond to calls and messages.

On March 30, the education department came up with a circular asking schools to ensure that parents are not forced into paying school fees. The department stated that the rule was for all private schools in the state irrespective of the boards.

Another parent from a Malad school said that the school has sent out an alert on the school application with the payment link. “Why are they even giving us an option to pay when schools are shut anyway?” said a parent.

Officials from the education department said that parents can write to the department if schools are violating the norms. “Action will be taken against the said school,” said a senior official.

tags
top news
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘With full weight of law’: MHA orders FIRs against 960 foreign Jamaat workers, sponsors
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
‘Take strict action against those attacking healthcare workers’: MHA to states
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Covid-19: Govt preps to track grid for likely power fluctuation on April 5
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Google report shows how lockdown changed traffic
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Once rusty VW van from 1950s gets a jet engine, claims to blaze at 250 kmph
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News