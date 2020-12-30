e-paper
Home / Education / Schools in Noida to stay shut for two days amid severe cold

Schools in Noida to stay shut for two days amid severe cold

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh issued a communique to this effect and directed officials to strictly enforcement the order.

education Updated: Dec 30, 2019 15:27 IST
Press Trust of India
Noida
Government schools in Noida will remain closed on December 31 and January 1.
All classes up to standard eight will remain suspended on December 31 and January 1 in all private and government schools across Noida and Greater Noida due to cold weather, officials said on Monday.

Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate B N Singh issued a communique to this effect and directed officials to strictly enforcement the order.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region on Monday morning affecting normal life, as cold wave intensified across north India.  On a foggy Sunday night, six people, including two minors, were killed and five others injured when their car skidded off road and fell into a canal in Greater Noida, the police said.

