e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Schools in Puducherry to reopen on January 4

Schools in Puducherry to reopen on January 4

Initially, the schools would have half-a-day classes from 10 AM to 1 PM and full-day classes from January 18, the Minister told reporters here.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 19:25 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Puducherry
Representational image.
Representational image.(PTI file )
         

All schools here would be re- opened on January 4 after they were shut in March last following the outbreak of COVID-19, Agriculture and Education Minister R Kamalakannan said on Wednesday.

Initially, the schools would have half-a-day classes from 10 AM to 1 PM and full-day classes from January 18, the Minister told reporters here.

All the basic safety norms would be adopted by the institutions, he said.

They were closed in March in keeping with the guidelines of the Union Home Ministry.

With the occurrence of COVID-19 having come down now, the government has decided to reopen the institutions, he added.

tags
top news
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
WHO’s team to go to China in January for Covid-19 origin probe
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
Farmers’ protest: What Supreme Court and Centre said on solution
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
‘Wastage of time’: Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meet
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
TMC’s Suvendu Adhikari resigns from assembly ahead of Amit Shah’s visit
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
‘Humbled,’ tweets Kerala CM after LDF’s emphatic win in local body polls
Samsung may not kill this decade-old smartphone series
Samsung may not kill this decade-old smartphone series
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
China’s spies, India and NSA Ajit Doval’s 2013 paper that saw it coming
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
‘Trust between India & China evaporated post Galwan clash’: Top Army Commander
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19India Pakistani war of 1971Vijay Diwas

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In