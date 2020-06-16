e-paper
Home / Education / Session over, English-medium govt primary schools in UP still awaiting teachers

Session over, English-medium govt primary schools in UP still awaiting teachers

Select primary and upper primary schools of the district functioning under Basic Shiksha Parishad, where the state government had decided to introduce English-medium education last year, are still awaiting teachers to impart them education in that medium.  

education Updated: Jun 16, 2020 10:05 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
         

Reason: The state education department has still not appointed teachers as per set norms in the 110 government-run primary and 24 government-run upper primary schools of the district chosen to impart English-medium education to students.  

Reason: The state education department has still not appointed teachers as per set norms in the 110 government-run primary and 24 government-run upper primary schools of the district chosen to impart English-medium education to students.

Officials believe that once the ongoing lockdown due to Covid-19 ends, teachers could finally be appointed in these schools. In the meantime, the old teachers continue to teach students in these schools.

Following state government’s decision, the education department had accepted applications from eligible teachers already teaching at government-run primary and upper primary schools interested in teaching in these 110 government-run primary and 24 government-run upper primary schools of the district till March 2, 2019.

A test to assess the knowledge and command of their subjects, English language and skills was conducted on May 16 followed by an interview by a panel of experts at district institute of education and training (DIET), Prayagraj, between June 26 and July 1. The teachers were even made to give their priority-wise choice of schools. However, suddenly the process was stopped.

“When teachers who had appeared in the test approached basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), he referred us to the secretary, Basic Shiksha Parishad. So we met the then secretary Ruby Singh and she informed us that district magistrate was the chairman of the selection process and therefore nothing in this regard could be at the basic shiksha parishad level,” said a teacher who had appeared in the selection process.

Now even after nine months of having passed, the list of the selected 500 teachers remains to be released. However, officials do say that director (basic education) Sarvendra Vikram Singh had sought information regarding the appointment from officials concerned before the lockdown.

BSA, Prayagraj, Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha said director (basic education) had sought information regarding these appointments before the lockdown and it was duly sent. 

“We expect progress and posting of selected teachers in these schools post lockdown,” he added

